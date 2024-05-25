Kyrie Irving's Viral Quote About Luka Doncic After Mavs-Timberwolves Game 2
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Mavs won by a score of 109-108 to take a 2-0 lead in the series (and steal two games on the road).
All-Star forward Luka Doncic nailed the game-winner with three seconds left, and finished with 32 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Kyrie Irving met with the media and spoke about Doncic (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype).
Irving: "I’m amazed. I don’t use that word lightly either. I'm amazed on how much time he puts on his body and how much time he puts on his craft. I've been saying it, but just that no fear mentally that confidence that he carries, he walks around with it. Of course the awards come a long with that too. And the expectations come a long. I think he’s answered a lot of calls. When Luka first came into the league, there were a lot of questions on what he was going to turn out to be. I know a few people are eating their words. Watching him ascend into becoming an all-time great is amazing and I don’t take it for granted because I played with one of the greatest of all time, arguably the greatest of all time."
Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.