LaMelo Ball Trade The Brooklyn Nets Must Consider
LaMelo Ball is coming off another year where he dealt with injuries and only appeared in 22 games.
That said, he was still fantastic when he was on the floor and finished the regular season with averages of 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.
Ball will have a massive contract extension kick in next year that will pay him over $35 million annually until the 2028-29 season.
The Hornets are coming off a season where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.
I believe the Brooklyn Nets should make an offer for Ball that the Hornets cannot refuse.
The Hornets do not look like they will be a playoff team next year, and Ball's injury history is concerning.
That said, the Nets are in need of a player that can help make them relevant and co-star alongside Mikal Bridges.
The Nets have the expiring contract of Ben Simmons, which would make the salaries work.
In addition, they have a lot of first-round picks they could put together as part of a significant package.
Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder, Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead would be other players to entice Charlotte.
While this hypothetical trade is unlikely to happen, I believe the Nets should make a real effort to land Ball (or another player of his caliber) this summer.