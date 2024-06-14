Latest Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update Before Boston Celtics Play Game 4
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, the Celtics could be without Kristaps Porzingis, who is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Porzingis missed Game 3, so this would be his second straight out of action he doesn't play.
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Kristaps Porzingis (leg) questionable for Game 4"
Now, head coach Joe Mazzulla says that Porzingis will be a game-time decision.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Kristaps Porzingis (foot) a game-time decision Friday, per coach Mazzulla."
Porzingis finished his first regular season in Boston with averages of 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Porzingis has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.
This is his first time in the NBA Finals.
If the Mavs win Game 4, the teams will then return back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
The Celtics most recently won an NBA Championship in 2008 when Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were still on the roster (16 years ago).
Meanwhile, the Mavs won their last title in 2011 when they still had Dirk Nowitzki.