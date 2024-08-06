LeBron James Alley-Oop To Jayson Tatum Went Viral In USA-Brazil Game
On Tuesday afternoon, Team USA faced off against Brazil at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Team USA won by a commanding score of 122-87 to improve to a perfect 4-0 in the tournament.
During the game, LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) connected for a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBC Olympics & Paralympics: "Jayson Tatum ALLEY-OOP off the inbound from LeBron James! 🇺🇸😤
📺 USA Network and Peacock | #ParisOlympics"
Tatum finished the game with five points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 1/5 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time (off the bench).
On the other hand, James put up 12 points, three rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 5/6 from the field in 17 minutes.
However, he had to get stitches following an injury.
Via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post: "USA Basketball coach Steve Kerr said LeBron James got four stitches after taking an inadvertent blow to the head during blowout win over Brazil"
Team USA will now face off against Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the next round.
The winner of that game will advance to the finals.
Via Overtime: "THE SEMIFINALS ARE SET 🚨
USA 🇺🇸 vs. Serbia 🇷🇸
France 🇫🇷 vs. Germany 🇩🇪"
This is Tatum's second time competing in the Olympics (he has one gold medal).
James is in his fourth Olympics (he has two gold medals and one bronze).