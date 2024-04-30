Fastbreak

LeBron James Gives Cryptic Response To Question About Los Angeles Lakers Future

LeBron James met with the media after Game 5.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during media day at
Oct 2, 2023; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during media day at / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Monday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end.

They lost Game 5 of their first-round playoff series to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 108-106.

LeBron James finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he met with the media, and gave an intriguing response to a question about his future with Los Angeles (h/t Ben Golliver of The Washington Post).

Reporter: "Was there any thought at all that this could have been your last game with the Lakers?"

James: "I'm not gonna answer that. Appreciate it."

James has a player option ($51.4 million) for the 2024-25 season.

If he declines, he will become a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third
Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Despite turning 39 in December, the All-Star forward had an excellent regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.

That said, the Lakers had an up-and-down season (47-35) and finished as the seventh seed in the Western Conference after beating Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

They have been eliminated by the Nuggets in each of the previous two seasons and have gone 1-12 in the last 13 matchups.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR