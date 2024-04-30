LeBron James Gives Cryptic Response To Question About Los Angeles Lakers Future
On Monday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end.
They lost Game 5 of their first-round playoff series to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 108-106.
LeBron James finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he met with the media, and gave an intriguing response to a question about his future with Los Angeles (h/t Ben Golliver of The Washington Post).
Reporter: "Was there any thought at all that this could have been your last game with the Lakers?"
James: "I'm not gonna answer that. Appreciate it."
James has a player option ($51.4 million) for the 2024-25 season.
If he declines, he will become a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Despite turning 39 in December, the All-Star forward had an excellent regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
That said, the Lakers had an up-and-down season (47-35) and finished as the seventh seed in the Western Conference after beating Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
They have been eliminated by the Nuggets in each of the previous two seasons and have gone 1-12 in the last 13 matchups.