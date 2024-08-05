LeBron James Sends IG Message To Houston Texans Legend Andre Johnson
Andre Johnson most recently played in the NFL during the 2016 season when he was a member of the Tennessee Titans.
This week, the former Miami star was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Via Pro Football Hall of Fame: "Andre Johnson has made a name for himself as a Houston Texans legend. Introducing, the first look at the Bronze Bust that symbolizes it all."
Following the induction, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to his Instagram story with a message for Johnson.
James wrote: Congratulations my brother!!!!! Super proud! Dope s**t"
Johnson was the third pick in the 2003 NFL Draft.
He is most known for his time with the Houston Texans where he spent the first 12 seasons of his career.
In that span, Johnson made seven Pro Bowls and helped the Texans reach the NFL playoffs twice.
The 43-year-old played 14 seasons in the NFL for the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.
He had 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.
Via The NFL: "Congratulations to Andre Johnson on being the first-ever Houston Texan to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame 👏"
As for James, he is seen as of the best three players in NBA history and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer five years after he retires.
The four-time NBA Champion has played 21 seasons for the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He has made 20 straight NBA All-Star Games.