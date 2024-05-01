LeBron James Sends Out Viral Post On X About NBA Future
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets by a score of 108-106 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
There have been a lot of rumors about the future of LeBron James, who finished the game with 30 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 11/21 from the field.
On Tuesday, James sent out several posts on X.
James: "I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then 🤫. Love 👑"
James will turn 40 during the middle of next season, but still remains a top-15 player in the league.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
That said, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record.
James has a player option for the 2024-25 season that would pay him $51.4 million.
If he declines the option, he will became a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the NBA.