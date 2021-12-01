Check Out Steph Curry's Incredible Outfit Before The Warriors Lost To The Suns

Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    The Phoenix Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in Arizona.

    The Golden State Warriors were in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening.

    The matchup was a very highly anticipated one, because these are the two best teams in the NBA.  

    The Suns won the game 104-96 to advance to 18-3 and win their 17th game in a row, while the Warriors fell to 18-3.

    Before the game, the Warriors shared a video of some of the players walking into the arena. 

    One of the players in the video was Steph Curry, who was walking into the arena with his pre-game outfit on, and the video can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

    Curry had a rough night finishing the game with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists, while shooting 4/21 from the field. 

