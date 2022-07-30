Watch Viral Video Of Draymond Green Taking A Photo Of LeBron James And A Fan

Recently, a video of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green taking a photo of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and a fan is going viral on Twitter.

The two were in Toronto and stopped to interact with a fan.

The video was originally shared by @pr_RWTW on Instagram.

Green and the Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

They beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month in six games.

This was also their sixth time in the NBA Finals in the last eight seasons after missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

Prior to the two-year drought, they had been to the Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

In four of their trips to the Finals they faced off with James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They went 3-1 against the Cavs, but James did beat them in 2016 when they had the greatest comeback in Finals history.

In the summer of 2018, James joined the Lakers, and he just finished his fourth season with the franchise.

They have had a lot of ups and downs since he joined the organization.

The first season they missed the playoffs, but the next season they beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the Finals to win the 2020 NBA Championship.

In the past two seasons, they have lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first-round of the playoffs and missed the playoffs as a whole.

They were 33-49 last year, and the 11th seed in the Western Conference.