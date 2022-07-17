Skip to main content
LOOK: Kevin Love Posts Photos With Darius Garland In Miami

LOOK: Kevin Love Posts Photos With Darius Garland In Miami

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love posted photos to his Instagram with Darius Garland. The two were working out in Miami. The Cavs had a good season, but lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.

Recently, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love posted photos to his Instagram with Darius Garland. 

The two were working out in Miami, Florida.  

The Cavs had a very solid season, and finished the regular season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Two years ago, that would have automatically qualified them for the NBA Playoffs. 

However, this year was the second time that the NBA play-in tournament took place, so the Cavs had to earn their spot in the playoffs. 

They lost to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, which eliminated them from postseason contention. 

Overall, it was still a very good season and something that they can build off of. 

Garland made his first All-Star Game, and averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game on over 46% shooting from the field and over 38% from the three-point range. 

As for Love, he is past his prime at 33-years-old, but has turned himself into a very solid role player and averaged 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds off the bench. 

He also shot over 39% from the three-point range. 

Love originally joined the Cavs (via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves) when they had LeBron James. 

He helped James and the Cavs make the NBA Finals four times in a row (2015-18), and they won one championship in 2016. 

They overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors, which was the largest comeback in Finals history. 

USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kevin Love Posts Photos With Darius Garland In Miami

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Saturday

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_18696611_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How to Watch Knicks-Blazers Summer League Championship Game

By Brett Siegel13 hours ago
USATSI_18685225_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Sign Former First-Round Pick To Two-Way Contract

By Brett Siegel14 hours ago
USATSI_10126371_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron And LaVar Ball? Watch The Two Hug At The Drew League

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_7969829_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_16203116_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Tweets Viral Photo With Chicago Bulls All-Star

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18009013_168388303_lowres
News

Former First Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Brett Siegel16 hours ago
USATSI_17028675_168388303_lowres
News

Former Top-10 Draft Pick Still Remains A Restricted Free Agent

By Brett Siegel17 hours ago