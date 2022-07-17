LOOK: Kevin Love Posts Photos With Darius Garland In Miami

Recently, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love posted photos to his Instagram with Darius Garland.

The two were working out in Miami, Florida.

The Cavs had a very solid season, and finished the regular season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Two years ago, that would have automatically qualified them for the NBA Playoffs.

However, this year was the second time that the NBA play-in tournament took place, so the Cavs had to earn their spot in the playoffs.

They lost to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, which eliminated them from postseason contention.

Overall, it was still a very good season and something that they can build off of.

Garland made his first All-Star Game, and averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game on over 46% shooting from the field and over 38% from the three-point range.

As for Love, he is past his prime at 33-years-old, but has turned himself into a very solid role player and averaged 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds off the bench.

He also shot over 39% from the three-point range.

Love originally joined the Cavs (via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves) when they had LeBron James.

He helped James and the Cavs make the NBA Finals four times in a row (2015-18), and they won one championship in 2016.

They overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors, which was the largest comeback in Finals history.