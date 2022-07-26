Kevin Durant Posts 3 Photos To His Instagram Story On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted three photos to his Instagram story.

The 12-time NBA All-Star just finished up his second season playing for the Nets, and his 14th season in the league.

The season did not go as planned for the Nets as they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Durant joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, but he was injured for the first season.

In the two seasons that he has played in Brooklyn, the Nets have won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics).

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant played three seasons for the Golden State Warriors.

They made the NBA Finals three times in a row, and Durant won his first and only NBA Championships.

He also won the Finals MVP Award both times they won.

Before the Warriors, he had spent the first nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise.

He was the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft (out of Texas), by the Seattle Supersonics.

After playing one season in Seattle, Durant and the team moved to Oklahoma City where they became the Thunder.

With the Thunder, he won the 2014 NBA MVP Award and the team made the NBA Finals in 2012.

This offseason, he has been a lot of trade rumors as ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."