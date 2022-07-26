Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Posts 3 Photos To His Instagram Story On Tuesday

Kevin Durant Posts 3 Photos To His Instagram Story On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted three photos to his Instagram story. Durant has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors in addition to the Nets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted three photos to his Instagram story.

Kevin Durant's Instagram story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram story 

Kevin Durant's Instagram story 

The 12-time NBA All-Star just finished up his second season playing for the Nets, and his 14th season in the league. 

The season did not go as planned for the Nets as they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

Durant joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, but he was injured for the first season. 

In the two seasons that he has played in Brooklyn, the Nets have won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics). 

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant played three seasons for the Golden State Warriors.

They made the NBA Finals three times in a row, and Durant won his first and only NBA Championships. 

He also won the Finals MVP Award both times they won.   

Before the Warriors, he had spent the first nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. 

He was the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft (out of Texas), by the Seattle Supersonics. 

After playing one season in Seattle, Durant and the team moved to Oklahoma City where they became the Thunder. 

With the Thunder, he won the 2014 NBA MVP Award and the team made the NBA Finals in 2012. 

This offseason, he has been a lot of trade rumors as ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

USATSI_17978530_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Kevin Durant Posts 3 Photos To His Instagram Story On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18325100_168388303_lowres
News

Breaking Down Who Is Up Next For A Contract Extension Heading Into 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel16 minutes ago
USATSI_17889584_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Kyrie Irving's Awesome Instagram Story On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17675327_168388303_lowres
News

"I'm Not Washing My Hand For A Month" Watch A Fan Meet Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18278292_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Massive Report About Jaylen Brown Amid Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18005158_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Re-Sign Bruno Fernando In Free Agency

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_12569103_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The 76ers Should Bring Back This NBA Legend

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17543686_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If The Los Angeles Lakers Signed Josh Jackson?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15417889_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If The Los Angeles Clippers Signed This 6x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago