Kyrie Irving's Awesome Instagram Story On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving made posts to his Instagram story.

Screenshot from Kyrie Irving's Instagram story.

Screenshot from Kyrie Irving's Instagram story.

Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics this past season.

They were swept.

He and Kevin Durant are two of the best players to ever play in the NBA, so a loss in that fashion was a major shock.

The former Duke star finished his season with impressive averages of 27.4 points, 4.4 rebonds and 5.8 assists per game.

Prior to signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019, Irving played for the Celtics.

Before the Celtics, he had spent his entire career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and in 2014-15, LeBron James returned to Cleveland.

Irving spent three seasons playing with James, and the made they NBA Finals in all three seasons.

In 2016, they won the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors, and completed the greatest comeback in the history of the Finals.

They had trailed 3-1, but rallied back to win three straight games including Game 7 on the road, which won them the title.

Right now, his tenure with the Nets has not gone as planned, as they have only won just one playoff series in three seasons.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."