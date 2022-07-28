Kyrie Irving Tweets 4 Photos On Thursday

Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with four photos on Thursday. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with four photos. 

Irving and the Nets have been one of the most talked about teams in the entire NBA over the offseason. 

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

As for Irving, the superstar guard opted into the final year of his deal, so he will be a free agent in the summer of 2023. 

Meanwhile, his co-star Kevin Durant has been in tons of trade rumors. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN." 

The two superstars still remain on the Nets as of right now, but there is still a long time between now and training camp.  

Prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019, Irving played for the Celtics two seasons and the Cleveland Cavaliers before that.   

He won an NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Cavs in 2016. 

As for Durant, he won two titles with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Nets the same summer as Irving.  

He's also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

In the two seasons that Irving and Durant have played together, they have won just one playoff series (Celtics in 2021). 

Durant did not play in his first season with the Nets due to injury (he missed all of the 2019-20 season). 

