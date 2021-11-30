Publish date:
Lonzo Ball's Pregame Outfit For Matchup With LaMelo And Hornets
Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls will face LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Illinois.
Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls have been off to a fantastic start to the season with a 13-8 record.
The additions of Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been a game-changer for the franchise that his missed the postseason every year since 2017.
On Monday night, they are hosting the Charlotte Hornets.
The Hornets are led by LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of Lonzo.
Before the game, the Bulls posted a photo of Lonzo walking into the arena with his pre-game outfit on and the photo can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Hornets come into the game off to a solid start to the season themselves with a 13-9 record in their first 22 games.
