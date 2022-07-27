Skip to main content
LOOK: Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

Basketball trainer Chris Brickley posted photos with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. Butler has played for the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to the Heat.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday, Basketball trainer Chris Brickley posted photos to Instagram with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.  

In the photos, Butler has a new hairdo, and the photos are being shared on Twitter.  

Butler and the Heat finished the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.  

They beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in five games, and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round in six games.  

However, the Celtics beat the Heat in Game 7 of the Conference Finals in Miami. 

The Celtics ended up losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. 

That was the fourth title the Warriors have won in the last eight seasons, and it was their sixth time being in the NBA Finals in that time span. 

Butler signed with the Heat in the summer of 2019, and the franchise has made the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons that he has been there. 

In 2020, he led them to the NBA Finals, but they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

In 2021, they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Butler is a six-time NBA All-Star, and he has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and 76ers, in addition to the Heat. 

The Heat will likely be a contender again in 2023. 

USATSI_18192148_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_9298480_168388303_lowres
News

LEAKED? Former NBA Star Reveals Photo Of Secret Scouting Report For Guarding LeBron James

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12367135_168388303_lowres
News

Mario Hezonja Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16484648_168388303_lowres
News

Utah Jazz Announce They Have Signed A New Player

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18000111_168388303_lowres
News

Milwaukee Bucks Share Photos Of New Uniforms

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Trade? Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Dealing For This $125 Million Star

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_5970326_168388303_lowres
News

Nigel Hayes With New Team

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17364287_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Player to Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_15451741_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

WATCH: Amazing New Sprite Commercial With Trae Young And Anthony Edwards

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago