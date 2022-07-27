LOOK: Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

On Wednesday, Basketball trainer Chris Brickley posted photos to Instagram with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

In the photos, Butler has a new hairdo, and the photos are being shared on Twitter.

Butler and the Heat finished the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in five games, and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round in six games.

However, the Celtics beat the Heat in Game 7 of the Conference Finals in Miami.

The Celtics ended up losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

That was the fourth title the Warriors have won in the last eight seasons, and it was their sixth time being in the NBA Finals in that time span.

Butler signed with the Heat in the summer of 2019, and the franchise has made the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons that he has been there.

In 2020, he led them to the NBA Finals, but they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2021, they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler is a six-time NBA All-Star, and he has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and 76ers, in addition to the Heat.

The Heat will likely be a contender again in 2023.