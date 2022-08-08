Skip to main content
LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented on his teammate Russell Westbrook's Instagram post.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recently, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram.

Westbrook captioned the post: "Had the best time connecting with our young people for the return of our Why Not? Foundation Basketball Camp. Over 100 campers from across LA came to elevate the fundamentals of their game for free. #whynot #fortheinnercity

There were tons of comments and thousands of likes on the post.

One of the people who commented was his teammate LeBron James.

LeBron James' Comment On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post. 

LeBron James' Comment On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post. 

James and Westbrook were teammates for the first time in their careers last season. 

However, the season did not go as planned.  

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, while James put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Yet, the team went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

The two teams who beat them out for the play-in tournament were the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

Nobody would have believed that would be the case before the season started.

In addition to the Lakers, Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Oklahoma City, and won the MVP Award in 2017.

Over the last four seasons, he played for a different team each year. 

He was traded from the Thunder to the Rockets, and the Rockets then traded him to the Wizards.

Last summer, the Wizards traded him to the Lakers. 

USATSI_16902154_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel18 minutes ago
USATSI_18081988_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_18152900_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Release Preseason Schedule

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_15548588_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Draymond Green's Instagram Story Message To DeMar DeRozan

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_12376650_168388303_lowres (1)
News

LeBron James Sends Out A VIRAL Tweet On Sunday Night

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18514317_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK At Steph Curry's Amazing Instagram Story On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18141464_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING REPORT: Details Of Kevin Durant's Meeting With Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17690323_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What 4x NBA All-Star Paul Millsap Tweeted On Sunday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago