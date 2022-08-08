LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

Recently, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram.

Westbrook captioned the post: "Had the best time connecting with our young people for the return of our Why Not? Foundation Basketball Camp. Over 100 campers from across LA came to elevate the fundamentals of their game for free. #whynot #fortheinnercity"

There were tons of comments and thousands of likes on the post.

One of the people who commented was his teammate LeBron James.

LeBron James' Comment On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post.

James and Westbrook were teammates for the first time in their careers last season.

However, the season did not go as planned.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, while James put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Yet, the team went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

The two teams who beat them out for the play-in tournament were the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

Nobody would have believed that would be the case before the season started.

In addition to the Lakers, Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Oklahoma City, and won the MVP Award in 2017.

Over the last four seasons, he played for a different team each year.

He was traded from the Thunder to the Rockets, and the Rockets then traded him to the Wizards.

Last summer, the Wizards traded him to the Lakers.