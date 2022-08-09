Skip to main content
LOOK: New Lakers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Tweet

LOOK: New Lakers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Tweet

Lonnie Walker sent out a heartfelt tweet to the city of San Antonio. The former Miami star has played his entire career for the San Antonio Spurs, but this offseason he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday, Lonnie Walker sent out a heartfelt tweet to the city of San Antonio. 

Walker: "Just spent my last hours in SA and to think I’m not coming back is crazy. Will forever love the city of San Antonio. Y’all got my heart I can’t thank the fans and the community enough. Love y’all"

The former Miami star was the 18th overall pick in the NBA Draft, and he has spent the first four years of his career playing for the San Antonio Spurs.  

Last season, he averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

This offseason, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

He is still only 23-years-old, and his points and assists per game have gone up every year. 

Therefore, he is clearly on an upward trajectory and only getting better. 

The Lakers could use all the talent that they can get, because they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record last season. 

The Spurs actually beat them out for the final spot in the play-in tournament (they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).

A team with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, failed to make the play-in tournament, which was a major surprise. 

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest last season, so he is still clearly one of the best players in the world even at 37-years-old.

In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA Championship in the bubble over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. 

USATSI_15437009_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Lonnie Walker Star Sends Out Heartfelt Tweet

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17811639_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: James Harden Tweeted Something On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_18081592_168388303_lowres
News

Recent NBA Champion Officially Joins Turkish Basketball Team

By Brett Siegel22 minutes ago
USATSI_16255123
Rumors

Crazy Story About Ben Simmons Refuted By Reputable Reporter

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_18106469_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Sends Out A Viral Tweet Amid Report Of Crazy Story

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17977878_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Team Is Reportedly "A Leading Team" To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18194433_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 9 - A Celtics Legend And Hall-Of-Famer Is Born

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_15576987_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17481238_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron James' Latest Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago