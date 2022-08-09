LOOK: Lonnie Walker Star Sends Out Heartfelt Tweet

On Monday, Lonnie Walker sent out a heartfelt tweet to the city of San Antonio.

Walker: "Just spent my last hours in SA and to think I’m not coming back is crazy. Will forever love the city of San Antonio. Y’all got my heart I can’t thank the fans and the community enough. Love y’all"

The former Miami star was the 18th overall pick in the NBA Draft, and he has spent the first four years of his career playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

Last season, he averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

This offseason, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is still only 23-years-old, and his points and assists per game have gone up every year.

Therefore, he is clearly on an upward trajectory and only getting better.

The Lakers could use all the talent that they can get, because they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record last season.

The Spurs actually beat them out for the final spot in the play-in tournament (they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).

A team with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, failed to make the play-in tournament, which was a major surprise.

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest last season, so he is still clearly one of the best players in the world even at 37-years-old.

In 2020, the Lakers won the NBA Championship in the bubble over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.