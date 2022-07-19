Skip to main content
VIRAL: James Harden Posts Photo With Travis Scott And Aaron Judge

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden posted a photo with several people including New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and rapper Travis Scott.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sent out a tweet with three photos. 

In one of the photos, he is with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, rapper Travis Scott, his teammate Joel Embiid and Michael Rubin.  

Harden began his season on the Brooklyn Nets, but was traded to the 76ers during the regular season.  

With the 76ers, he forms a dynamic duo with All-Star center Joel Embiid.  

The pair took the 76ers to the NBA Playoffs as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round in six games. 

However, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second-round in six games.  

The Heat went to the Eastern Conference Finals where they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games.  

With the Nets, Harden helped form one of the best rosters of all-time (on paper) with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. 

However, their season was a roller coaster, and the three of them barley saw the court together. 

The Nets got Ben Simmons in the trade for Harden, but Simmons did not play in a game the entire season for either the Nets or the 76ers. 

They ended up getting swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Celtics. 

Harden has also played for the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

He began his pro-career as a 6th Man for the Thunder, but he became a superstar with the Rockets. 

In 2018, he won the NBA MVP Award.  

