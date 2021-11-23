Check Out Kyle Kuzma's Unique Pregame Outfit That Is Going Viral

The Outfit Kyle Kuzma Wore Before The Hornets-Wizards Game Is Going Viral
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Washington D.C.
Before the game Kyle Kuzma wore an interesting outfit, and the video of him walking into the arena is going viral.
The clip of Kuzma wearing the outfit can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account NBC Sports Washington.
Kuzma was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and spent the first four years of his career in Los Angeles on the Lakers.
In the NBA's 2020 bubble Kuzma won an NBA Championship.
He's in his first season with the Wizards after being traded in the massive five-team deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.
The Wizards have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA with an 11-5 record in their first 16 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.