Check Out Kyle Kuzma's Unique Pregame Outfit That Is Going Viral

    • November 23, 2021
    The Outfit Kyle Kuzma Wore Before The Hornets-Wizards Game Is Going Viral
    The Outfit Kyle Kuzma Wore Before The Hornets-Wizards Game Is Going Viral

    Kyle Kuzma wore a unique outfit before the Washington Wizards hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
    Kyle Kuzma wore a unique outfit before the Washington Wizards hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

    The Washington Wizards are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Washington D.C. 

    Before the game Kyle Kuzma wore an interesting outfit, and the video of him walking into the arena is going viral. 

    The clip of Kuzma wearing the outfit can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account NBC Sports Washington. 

    Kuzma was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and spent the first four years of his career in Los Angeles on the Lakers. 

    In the NBA's 2020 bubble Kuzma won an NBA Championship. 

    He's in his first season with the Wizards after being traded in the massive five-team deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. 

    The Wizards have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA with an 11-5 record in their first 16 games. 

