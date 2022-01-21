Devin Booker And Chris Paul's Pregame Outfits
Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are in Dallas to play the Mavericks.
The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and before the game they shared clips of Chris Paul and Devin Booker's pregame outfits.
Their pregame outfits can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the team.
The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 34-9 record in 43 games and are the top seed in the Western Conference.
After making the NBA Finals last season, they appear to be a serious contender to win the NBA title this season led by Booker and Paul.
The Mavs come into the game with a 26-19 record in 45 games, and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.
