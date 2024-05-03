Los Angeles Clippers And Dallas Mavericks Game 6 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Terance Mann is available.
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Texas for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard, while Terance Mann is listed as questionable.
Leonard has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of the starting lineup.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Tim Hardaway Jr. and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
The Mavs have a 3-2 lead, so they can end the series with a victory on Friday.
Most recently, they beat the Clippers (in Los Angeles) by a score of 123-93.
Luka Doncic led the way with 35 points, seven rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 14/26 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had 50-32 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs in 2023, but reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022.
As for the Clippers, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in five games).
If the Clippers stay alive, Game 7 of the series would be on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.
The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.