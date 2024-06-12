Los Angeles Clippers Star James Harden Makes Viral Instagram Post
Recently, NBA legend Rajon Rondo had his wedding in Italy.
Many stars were in attendance, including Los Angeles Clippers player James Harden.
Following the wedding, Harden made a post to Instagram with seven photos from the trip.
His post had over 190,000 likes and 861 comments in less than 24 hours.
Harden captioned his post: "I know you ain’t a pimp but pimp remember what I told you “keep yo heart 3 stacks, keep yo heart.”#Uno"
In the last photo, Harden was featured with Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Denver Nuggets) and Josh Smith (13-year NBA veteran).
He was never teammates with Caldwell-Pope or Kuzma, but Smith and Harden played together on the Houston Rockets.
During the 2015 season, Smith helped Harden and the Rockets reach the Western Conference Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games).
Harden is coming off his first year playing for the Clippers.
He is no longer a superstar, but is still a very solid player who finished the regular season with averages of 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
The Clippers were the fourth seed in the Western Conference, but lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As for Rondo, he won two NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
He played his last season in 2022.