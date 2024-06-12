Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Darvin Ham News
Darvin Ham was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers for each of the previous two seasons before getting fired last month.
Recently, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ham will be joining Doc Rivers' coaching staff with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Wojnarowski: "Darvin Ham is joining the Milwaukee Bucks as the top assistant coach to Doc Rivers, sources tell ESPN. Ham returns to the franchise after spending two years as the Lakers head coach. He had been highly sought-after among teams this spring."
After the news came out, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X that had over 1,000 likes and 170,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote: "I’m so happy that my friend and Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers has named former Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham as his new Top Assistant!"
Ham led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in 2023, but they are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
With a roster that features Anthony Davis and LeBron James, expectations for the Lakers remain extremely high going into the 2024-25 season.
As for Johnson, he is arguably the best point guard in NBA history and led the Lakers to five NBA Championships over his 13 seasons in the league.
His career averages are 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range.