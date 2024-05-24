Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Reportedly Will Be On The Trading Block
Kyle Kuzma is coming off another solid season.
The veteran forward finished his second year with the Washington Wizards with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
That said, the Wizards are among the worst teams in the NBA, so they will likely be a team that is looking to make moves this summer.
Recently, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Kuzma will be on the trading block.
Via Fischer's article on Yahoo Sports: "Kyle Kuzma will be another advanced wing player on the trade market, although Washington’s asking price for the veteran scorer prior to February’s trade deadline was too rich for most rival teams."
Kuzma was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Utah.
He spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and played a key role in them winning the 2020 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
His career averages are 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 476 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 27 NBA playoff games.
As for the Wizards, they last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season when Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were still on the roster.
They finished the 2023-24 season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.