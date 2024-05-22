Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Could Land 12x NBA All-Star
Chris Paul is 39, but he is still a very productive point guard.
The future Hall of Famer is coming off a season where he averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games for the Golden State Warriors.
This summer, the Warriors will have the option to waive Paul, as his salary for the 2024-25 season is not guaranteed.
Recently, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report spoke to Jovan Buha (via Buha's Block), and revealed that Paul could be a possible option for the Lakers this summer.
Pincus: "I would be remised without mentioning Chris Paul as a real possibility."
Paul is a 12-time NBA All-Star and has been in the league for 19 seasons.
In addition to Golden State, he has also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,272 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 149 NBA playoff games, and helped the Suns reach the 2021 Finals (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games).
As for the Lakers, they finished the year as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.