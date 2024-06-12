Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Jerry West News
Jerry West was one of the most significant figures in NBA history, and on Wednesday, the heartbreaking news that he passed away at 86 was announced.
West is the logo of the NBA, and he had a legendary 14-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via The Basketball Hall of Fame: "The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry West. As a player and an executive, his profound impact on the game of basketball is matched only by his character and integrity. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends in this difficult time. His contributions to basketball will be forever memorialized at the Hall of Fame."
Following the news, current Lakers star LeBron James sent out two heartfelt posts about West.
First post from James: "Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎"
Second post from James: "My mentor, My friend! Hopefully I continue to make you proud! 🥲. You're already missed!"
West had career averages of 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field in 932 regular season games.
He also appeared in 153 NBA playoff games and led the Lakers to the 1972 NBA Championship over the New York Knicks.
Following his time as a player, West also spent three seasons as head coach of the Lakers.
After his time at the helm, he went on to have a historic career as an executive.
As for James, he just finished up his sixth season playing for the Lakers.
He has led the Lakers to the NBA playoffs four times, and they won the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.