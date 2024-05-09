UPDATE: Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Mavs-Thunder Game 2
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Oklahoma to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Mavs have listed Luka Doncic as probable on the injury report, so he should end up being available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (knee) listed probable for Thursday."
Doncic had another sensational regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Mavs trail the Thunder 1-0 after losing Game 1 by a score of 117-95.
Doncic finished with 19 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 6/19 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday afternoon in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves currently lead the Nuggets 2-0, and Game 3 will be on Friday evening in Minnesota.