Luka Doncic Downgraded On Injury Report For Timberwolves-Mavs Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
For the game, the Mavs have listed Luka Doncic as questionable.
He had been listed as probable for Game 2.
Via ClutchPoints: "Luka Doncic at the Mavericks shoot-around today.
He is currently listed as questionable for Game 3 vs the Timberwolves.
(via @JoeyMistretta_)"
Doncic is coming off a fantastic showing in Game 2 where he put up 32 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs won by a score of 109-108 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
Doncic is coming off another fantastic regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Game 4 will be on Tuesday evening in Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 3-0 with Game 4 on Monday evening in Indiana.
This is the second time in the previous three seasons that Dallas has been to the Conference Finals.