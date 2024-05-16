Luka Doncic's Full-Court Pass Went Viral In Mavs-Thunder Game
UPDATE: The Mavs won by a score of 104-92.
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
During the first half, All-Star Luka Doncic made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Doncic had 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs led by a score of 54-44 at halftime.
Via The NBA: "LUKA FULLCOURT LOB PASS 😲"
Doncic is coming off another outstanding season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Mavs and Thunder are tied up at 2-2 after the Thunder won Game 4 by a score of 100-96.
Doncic had 18 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/20 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets lead 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.