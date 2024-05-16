Luka Doncic's Huge Block On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Went Viral In Mavs-Thunder Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) by a score of 104-92.
The Mavs now lead the series 3-2.
Luka Doncic had a sensational game with 31 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
His one block came with less than 60 seconds remaining when he rejected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's shot.
Via Bleacher Report: "LUKA DENIES SGA 😤 CLUTCH BLOCK."
Doncic is coming off another incredible regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs missed the NBA playoffs in 2023, but finished this year as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Game 6 will be on Saturday evening in Dallas.
If the Thunder are able to stay alive, Game 7 would be back in Oklahoma City (on Monday).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets lead 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
The Thunder are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference and beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in seven games).