Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Timberwolves Game 2
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
For the game, the Mavs have listed All-Star forward Luka Doncic as probable on the injury report, so he should be available.
Via RotoWire: "Luka Doncic: Probable for Game 2"
Doncic is coming off another excellent regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Despite the Mavs missing the NBA playoffs in 2023, they are in the Western Conference Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
The duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has proven to be an excellent fit, and they also have talented role players such as Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington Jr.
Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Indiana.
Doncic is in his sixth season in the NBA (all with the Mavs).
He has led the Mavs to the playoffs four times.