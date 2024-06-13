Luka Doncic Makes Bold Statement After Dallas Mavericks Lose Game 3
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals by a score of 106-99.
The Mavs now trail 3-0 in the series.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic finished the loss with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Doncic also fouled out with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
After the tough game, he met with the media and shared a confident statement.
Reporter: "I think the number is 156 teams have been down 3-0 in a series not one has come back yet.. How do you get into the right mindset to be able to get one on the board in Game 4?"
Doncic: "It's not over till it's over. We just gotta believe. Like I always say, it's first to four. We're going to stay together. We lose together, we win together, so we gotta stay together."
Doncic is in the middle of another outstanding season and this is his first time in the NBA Finals.
Through the first three games of the series, he is averaging 29.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will travel back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
The Mavs lost won a title in 2011.