Luka Doncic Moves Ahead Of NBA Legend Derrick Rose On All-Time List
On Wednesday evening, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
During the game, Doncic made NBA history by moving ahead of Derrick Rose (330) for 121st on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Rose, the next players for Doncic to pass will be Hall of Famers Gail Goodrich and Dave Cowens (333).
The All-Star forward had nine points, one rebound, two assists and one steal while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
Before the game, Doncic had been name to the All-NBA First Team.
He finished the regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "2023-24 All-NBA First Team:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic"
He will now be eligible to sign the biggest contract in NBA history.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Luka Doncic is now eligible to sign a super max extension in the 2025 offseason.
The extension is the largest contract in NBA history."
Game 2 of the series between the Mavs and Timberwolves will be on Friday evening at the Target Center.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 with Game 2 on Thursday in Boston.