UPDATE: Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Thunder Game 5
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Mavs have listed All-Star forward Luka Doncic as probable on the injury report, so he should end up being available.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Tuesday: "Mavs list Luka Doncic (right knee/left ankle) as probable for Game 5. No additions to injury report."
Doncic is currently averaging 26.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 26.0% from the three-point range through his first ten games of the 2024 postseason.
While his numbers are good, he is struggling to shoot the ball.
Most recently, the Mavs lost Game 4 (at home) by a score of 100-96.
The series is now tied up at 2-2.
Doncic finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/20 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series will be on Saturday evening when the teams return to Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets lead the Timberwolves 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Doncic led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but they are coming off a season where they missed the playoffs.