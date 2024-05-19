Luka Doncic's Quote About Kyrie Irving Went Viral
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 117-116 to win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
With the victory, the Mavs are now headed to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
Luka Doncic led the way with 29 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 9/15 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star forward met with the media, and he was asked about his teammate Kyrie Irving.
Doncic on Irving: "When he came, nothing but supportive of everything I did, everything we did. Helped me mature a lot, to see the game in a different way. Obviously, on the court it's amazing to play with a guy like him. Just go out there, enjoy and the leader he's been for us, not just for me, but for us has been amazing. Always positive energy."
The Mavs traded for Irving during the middle of last season.
Irving had been coming off an extremely disappointing tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, and the Mavs ended up missing the 2023 playoffs.
However, the franchise gave him a new contract over the offseason, and the move has now shown to have paid off in a big way.
The Mavs will now face off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Denver Nuggets.
That series is tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday.