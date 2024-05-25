Fastbreak

Luka Doncic's Viral Quote About Rudy Gobert After Game 2

Luka Doncic spoke about Rudy Gobert after the Mavs beat the Timberwolves in Game 2.

Ben Stinar

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday evening, Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic hit the game-winning three-pointer with three seconds left in the game.

2024 Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert switched on to Doncic but was unable to make up for the mismatch.

After the game, Doncic met with the media and his quote about Gobert went viral (h/t NBA on ESPN and NBA on TNT).

Doncic: "I can't move fast, but I can move faster than him."

Doncic finished his night with a spectacular 32 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history.

Via NBA.com/Stats: "Luka Doncic becomes the fourth player to record four triple-doubles in a five-game span in the Playoffs, he joins:

Nikola Jokic
Magic Johnson
Wilt Chamberlain"

As for Gobert, he finished the game with 16 points, ten rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) shoots against Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) in the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday in Dallas.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers. 

The Celtics lead the Pacers 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Boston.

Doncic is in his sixth season in the NBA (all with the Mavs), and has led the team to the playoffs four times (and the Conference Finals twice).

