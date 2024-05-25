Luka Doncic's Viral Quote About Rudy Gobert After Game 2
On Friday evening, Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Doncic hit the game-winning three-pointer with three seconds left in the game.
2024 Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert switched on to Doncic but was unable to make up for the mismatch.
After the game, Doncic met with the media and his quote about Gobert went viral (h/t NBA on ESPN and NBA on TNT).
Doncic: "I can't move fast, but I can move faster than him."
Doncic finished his night with a spectacular 32 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Luka Doncic becomes the fourth player to record four triple-doubles in a five-game span in the Playoffs, he joins:
Nikola Jokic
Magic Johnson
Wilt Chamberlain"
As for Gobert, he finished the game with 16 points, ten rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/10 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday in Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Boston.
Doncic is in his sixth season in the NBA (all with the Mavs), and has led the team to the playoffs four times (and the Conference Finals twice).