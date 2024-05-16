Magic Johnson's Post About NBA Star Steph Curry Went Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is coming off another fantastic season.
The two-time MVP averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Recently, the NBA announced that Curry had won the Magic Johnson Award.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Congratulations to Stephen Curry on being named the recipient of the Magic Johnson Award for the second time 🙌 The award, which is given by the Professional Basketball Writers Association, gives honor to an NBA player who displays excellence on the hardcourt and in his interactions with the working media."
After the announcement, Magic Johnson sent out a post on X about Curry that had over 2,000 likes in less than 90 minutes.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to Stephen Curry on winning his second PBWA Magic Johnson Award honoring a player who displays "cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans" both on and off the court! By the way @StephenCurry30, I had fun hanging out with your mom last night at the Sparks home opener!"
While Curry is still among the best ten players in the NBA, the Warriors are coming off a disappointing season.
They were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record, and lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
The Warriors have missed the NBA playoffs in three of the previous five seasons, but they have also won four titles since 2015.