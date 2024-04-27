Boston Celtics And Miami Heat Injury Reports
UPDATE: Luke Kornet is available.
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics in Florida.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
Luke Kornet is listed as probable for the Celtics, and no one else is on their injury report.
Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, Terry Rozier and Delon Wright.
Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson are all listed as available.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1.
In Game 2, the Heat won by a score of 111-101 (on the road).
Former Kentucky star Tyler Herro had 24 points, five rebounds, 14 assists and one steal while shooting 7/13 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics were led by All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, who finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Heat are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight season, but are coming off a year where they reached the NBA Finals.
Last season, they beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals (in seven games).
The Celtics are the first seed and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
On the road, they have gone 27-14 in 41 games, while the Heat are 23-19 in the 42 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.