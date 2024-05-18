Mike Conley's Viral Instagram Post After Minnesota Timberwolves Won Game 6
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 115-70 to tie up the series at 3-3 and force a Game 7.
Mike Conley, who missed Game 5, returned to action and finished with 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
While he doesn't put up huge numbers, Conley is one of the most important players on the team.
After the big win, Conley made a post to Instagram that got over 29,000 likes.
Conley captioned his photos: "🐺🐺🐺"
Conley is in his second season with the Timberwolves.
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
The Timberwolves and Nuggets will play Game 7 on Sunday in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
In addition to the Timberwolves, Conley has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
The former Ohio State star made the NBA All-Star Game in 2021.