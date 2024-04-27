Milwaukee Bucks Player Reportedly In A Walking Boot
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers (on the road) by a score of 121-118 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard got injured, but he was able to return and finished with 28 points, one rebound, eight assists and three steals while shooting 6/20 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range.
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported an update on Lillard.
Via Charania: "Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has suffered a strained Achilles, is in a walking boot and there is serious doubt over his availability for Game 4 vs. Pacers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Lillard is in his first season with the Bucks, and averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they are currently down 2-1 in their series with the Pacers.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has also missed each of the first three games.
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed and finished with 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Indiana).
The winner of the series will face off against either the New York Knicks or Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.