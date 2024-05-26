Minnesota Timberwolves And Dallas Mavericks Game 3 Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have listed starting point guard Mike Conley as questionable and no one else is on their injury report.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will remain without Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic is listed as questionable.
The Mavs have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning both games on the road (at the Target Center).
Most recently, the Mavs won Game 2 by a score of 109-108.
Luka Doncic nailed the game-winning shot and finished with 32 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also in Dallas).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics currently lead the Pacers 3-0 with Game 4 on Monday evening in Indiana.
The Mavs are in the Western Confernce Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
As for the Timberwolves, they are in the Conference Finals for the first time since 2004.
They defeated the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds.