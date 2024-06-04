Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Makes Viral Instagram Post After Elimination
Last week, the Minnesota Timberwolves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Despite the loss, the Timberwolves had an excellent season and were one of the final four teams standing.
On Tuesday, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards sent out a post on Instagram with a video clip.
Edwards in the clip: "Will be back next year, just keep pulling up and we're gonna put on a show next year."
Edwards finished the regular season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns (four games) and Denver Nuggets (seven games) before losing to the Mavs.
During the 2024 playoffs, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 16 games.
At just 22, he is already arguably a top-10 player in the league (and the best shooting guard).
It's safe to say that the Timberwolves constructed an excellent roster also features Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA and has spent his entire four-year carer with the Timberwolves.
There is no question that they should be seen as a contender going into the 2025 season.