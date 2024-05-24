Minnesota Timberwolves Star Earned An Additional $41 Million
On Wednesday evening, the All-NBA Teams were announced by the league.
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was named to the All-NBA Second Team.
Edwards finished the regular season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "2023-24 All-NBA Second Team:
Jalen Brunson
Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Edwards
Kevin Durant
Anthony Davis"
Since he was named to the All-NBA Team, Edwards will earn a significant amount of extra money.
Via Yossi Gozlan of capsheets.com: "Anthony Edwards maximum extension will now be worth 30 percent of the cap by earning All-NBA honors. It is worth $41 million more than the 25 percent max.
The Minnesota Timberwolves could have a luxury tax penalty exceeding $80 million once they fill out the roster."
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and beat the Denver Nuggets in the second round (in seven games).
Currently, the Timberwolves trail the Dallas Mavericks 0-1 in the Western Conference Finals.
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.
He is in his fourth season in the league and has led the Timberwolves to the playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.
This is the first time the franchise has been to the Conference Finals since 2004.