Minnesota Timberwolves Starter Could Miss Game 2 Against Mavs
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
For the game, the Timberwolves have listed starting point guard Mike Conley as questionable on the injury report.
Via Timberwolves PR: "Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s Game 2 vs. Dallas:
QUESTIONABLE Conley - Right Soleus Strain"
Conley is in his second year with the Timberwolves and he finished the regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Currently, the Timberwolves trail the Mavs 1-0 after losing Game 1 (also at home) by a score of 108-105.
Conley finished the loss with six points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be Sunday evening in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 after winning Game 1 by a score of 133-128 (in overtime).
They will play Game 2 on Thursday evening in Boston.
Conley has played 17 seasons in the NBA for the Jazz, Grizzlies and Timberwolves.