Minnesota Timberwolves Starter Could Miss Game 3 Against Mavs
On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
For the game, the Timberwolves have listed starting point guard Mike Conley as questionable on the injury report.
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Mike Conley (calf) questionable for Game 3 Sunday"
Conley is in his second season playing for the Timberwolves, and finished the regular season with averages of 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, and have defeated the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Currently, the Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 after winning Game 2 by a score of 109-108.
Conley finished the loss with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also in Dallas).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 3-0 with Game 4 on Monday evening in Indiana.
Conley has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz over 17 seasons.