Mitchell Robinson's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is available (h/t SNY's Ian Begley).
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as Mitchell Robinson is on the injury report.
Robinson missed Game 4, so this would be second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Rotoworld Basketball: "Mitchell Robinson (ankle) questionable Tuesday"
Robinson is one of the most important players on the team because of his excellent defense and rebound.
He finished the regular season with averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.
The Knicks have a 3-1 lead in the series, to they can advance to the second with a victory on Tuesday.
In Game 4, the Knicks won by a score of 97-92 (on the road).
Jalen Brunson led the way with 47 points, four rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 18/34 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
If the 76ers win, Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Wells Fargo Center.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks.
Last season, the Knicks were the fourth seed and lost to the Miami Heat in the second round (in six games).
The 76ers also lost in the second round (to the Boston Celtics in seven games).