NBA Champion Makes Shocking Comment About LeBron James
Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
The franchise has now fired their entire coaching staff, and will enter a very important offseason, as four-time NBA Champion LeBron James has a player-option that could make him a free agent.
On Monday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins (Via First Take) made fascinating comments about James.
Perkins: "I wish LeBron James would retire. Not because I don't want to see more of LeBron James, not because I don't appreciate LeBron James. But I honestly believe deep down inside, the more that LeBron James continues to play the game of basketball, the more it's going to hurt his legacy, the more it's going to hurt his GOAT argument."
James had another outstanding regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
However, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record and had to beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament just to reach the playoffs.
James will turn 40 in December, and is also entering his 22nd season in the league.
Despite his age, he still remains among the best 15 players in the league.
In addition to the Lakers, he has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.