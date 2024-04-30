NBA Champion Thinks The Los Angeles Lakers Made This Mistake
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 108-106 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
They will now go into an offseason with a lot of question marks surrounding the future of the roster.
Former Lakers player Nick Young believes that the team made a mistake last summer.
Young wrote: "If laker keep Dennis Schroder instead of Gabe Vincent we winning that series .. pls dnt make these same off season decisions"
Schroder signed with the Toronto Raptors before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
He had been a productive role player for Los Angeles during the 2022-23 season and averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field in 66 regular season games.
Meanwhile, Vincent signed with the team over the offseason, but dealt with injuries and only appeared in 11 regular season games (and all five playoff games).
He averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 30.6% from the field.
As for Young, he was the 16th pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of USC.
He has played 12 seasons for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.
His career averages are 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 720 regular season games.