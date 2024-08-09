NBA Champion Urges Los Angeles Lakers To Trade For 7-Year Veteran
On Thursday afternoon, Serbia lost to Team USA by a score of 95-91 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Serbia will now face off against Germany in the Bronze medal round.
Despite the devastating loss, Atlanta Hawks star Bogdan Bogdanovic led the team with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/18 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many people (on social media) took notice of his passionate performance.
NBA Champion Nick Young wrote that he wants the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for Bogdanovic.
Young's post had over 500 likes and 20,000 impressions in one hour.
Young wrote: "Lakers go get Bogdanovic asap"
Bogdanovic would likely cost the Lakers at least one significant asset, so it's a very unlikely potential scenario.
That said, he would likely fit in perfect playing with future Hall of Famers LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Bogdanovic has two years and $33 million left on his contract before a team-option for the 2026-27 season.
If the Hawks get off to a slow start to the next season, he could be a player that other teams try to acquire.
In addition to the Atlanta, the 31-year-old has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings over his seven seasons in the league.