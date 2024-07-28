Fastbreak

NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About Kevin Durant During USA-Serbia Game

NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins sent out a post on X about Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Devin Booker (15) look on from the bench during the fourth quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
On Sunday morning, Team USA and Serbia are facing off for their first game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant had missed the team's five exhibition games, but he was able to return to action for Sunday's matchup.

Durant came off the bench and exploded for 21 points on a perfect 8/8 shooting from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range (in the first two quarters).

Via The NBA: "Kevin Durant and LeBron James combined for a PERFECT 33 PTS in the 1H 🔥

KD: 21 PTS, 8-8 FGM LBJ: 12 PTS, 5-5 FGM

USA leads Serbia 58-49 at halftime! 🇺🇸

📺 NBC and Peacock"

Many people were talking about Durant on social media and one person who sent out a post (via X) was NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins.

His post had over 2,7000 likes and 80,000 impressions in less than 40 minutes.

Perkins wrote: "The greatest Scorer to ever lace them up! Kevin MF Durant"

Durant is clearly among the best scorers in basketball history, but that is a bold claim from Perkins.

X user @BrianKWheelerSr responded: "Yeah.... OK... Perk!!!! MJ is the dopest scorer and 🏀 basketball player ever, hands down, dawg!!!! KD is a great scorer, but not on MJ's level. No other player in history compares, period."

Perkins played 14 seasons in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 2008 NBA Champion was teammates with Durant for part of five seasons on the Thunder.

They made the Finals together (in 2012).

